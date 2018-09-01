Nursing major Ashley Kurash of Fort Atkinson, Iowa, arrived at Viterbo University as a freshman three years ago apprehensive about college and her ability to adjust to campus life. Fortunately, Kurash had an excellent resident assistant (better known as an RA for short) on her residence hall floor who helped to create a community in which it was easy to make friends and feel at home at Viterbo.
“Many of the people on my floor that year are still my best friends,” Kurash said.
Today, Kurash has just begun her senior year at Viterbo. She will graduate in May with a degree in nursing, with plans to stay in La Crosse and work in obstetrics at a local medical facility. She has also begun her third year of being an RA herself.
“I’ve loved every minute of it,” she said. “Seeing the progress and growth many students make is always a proud moment as an RA.”
As a sophomore and junior, Kurash oversaw 30 to 35 students on her floor in Bonaventure and Marian Hall. As a senior, she is now one of the Peer Advisors to 116 students in Clare Apartments.
College RAs deal with everything from roommate disputes to helping students become involved on campus to more serious issues such as mental health and alcohol issues. Viterbo’s 20 RAs undergo an intensive, two-week training session each year to prepare them to handle any situation that might arise.
“Our RAs are the first line of defense for almost everything,” said Margy Frazier, assistant director of residence life at Viterbo of the very thorough screening and training process. “Students will tell their peers things they will never tell their parents or university staff. It is very important that RAs know how to best handle any problems and where to refer students who may need more help.”
During training, Viterbo RAs learn about campus resources, security, duties, student interactions, how to deal with emergencies, community building and resident relationships, promoting academic success, rules and policies, and a myriad of other topics.
While preparing for worst case scenarios is certainly important, often it’s the little things that RAs help with that makes a big difference to their students.
“For many freshmen away from home for the first time, the college experience can be difficult,” Frazier said. “It’s important for them to have a peer familiar with campus, classes, and other aspects of university life. RAs provide a resource that others can’t. Studies indicate students look up to and rely on their peers.”
Viterbo RAs are compensated with a free single room and a meal plan. Frazier said they also gain professional skills that look good to employers. People often think of the typical RA as a person with a very outgoing and social personality, but that is not necessarily the case according to Frazier.
“A diverse group of personalities make good RAs,” said Frazier, a self-described introvert who was an RA when she was a student. “They just need to be good people who want to positively impact the college experience of their peers.”
Being an RA has given Kurash skills that will transfer to her nursing career, she said.
“I’ve improved my leadership skills and have found my ability to talk to people of all backgrounds in a nonjudgmental way,” she said. “I’ve improved in maintaining meaningful conversations. I definitely think being an RA will help me as a nurse.”
