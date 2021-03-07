Campus Connection: Viterbo rises to silver in military-friendly ranking

Purnell knows what college is like for students like Faucher. Purnell began his college studies after 22 years in the Army, and it was like being a fish out of water.

“College campus life is such a different animal for veterans,” said Purnell, who has just started working on his MBA at Viterbo. “They bring a wealth of life experience and maturity with them, but they also have spouses and families and work that put pressure on their time.”

Myriad factors go into determining a college’s military-friendly status, including programs and people dedicated to helping soldiers and their families succeed, graduation rates, student retention, job placement, loan repayment, and having a special place on campus reserved for military-aligned students to relax and socialize.

Purnell noted that the addition of a tuition discount for family members in some online programs might have helped Viterbo attain silver status. He explained that “military-aligned students” includes not only veterans, active duty and reservists, it also includes their family members.

For Faucher, the big difference at Viterbo is the people, he said, expressing appreciation in particular for Purnell and for Dawn Mazzola, Viterbo’s assistant director of financial aid.