Viterbo theater student Mallory Topel always wanted to study abroad while in college, but spending an entire semester overseas would prevent her from accomplishing her goal of graduating in four years with a double major.
Fortunately, Topel discovered Viterbo’s Theatre in the City class. She and 25 other students travelled to London during winter break for the theater experience of a lifetime — and she is very happy she did.
“I was able to travel with people who are equally passionate about theater and I came home with many great memories, experiences, and life skills that will be very important in the long run,” said Topel, a sophomore from Lake Mills with majors in theater with an emphasis in stage management and arts administration who is seeking a career as a professional stage manager. “I would definitely recommend this trip to other students because it is truly a once in a lifetime experience.”
The students saw at least 13 performances (some saw up to 15) in a variety of venues, participated in talk-back events with directors and writers, took an acting workshop on the famed Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre stage, toured The National Theatre, visited the famous and award-winning Angels Costumes collection with over eight miles of costume racks, and of course, visited the city’s museums, historic sites, and just enjoyed themselves in one of the world’s great cities.
“Seeing that many shows in such a short amount of time really reminded me about why I went into theater,” Topel said. “Because I am usually backstage, I don’t get to see the audience’s reactions to the shows I help put on. Being able to participate in shows from an audience perspective was truly refreshing, especially because the quality of the shows we were seeing was so extraordinary.”
The class was a for-credit independent study, with the students conducting research and completing papers and assignments to prepare for the trip.
“The students got to see and experience everything in real life in London that they have been studying at Viterbo,” said Viterbo faculty member Erin Jerozal. “For me the best part was seeing the students really take to and enjoy the city life. I especially liked our afternoon tea at the National Theatre. It was a chance to all sit down together to talk about the shows we had seen so far in a relaxed and casual environment versus a structured classroom.”
Study abroad opportunities also provide students with a unique global perspective they can’t get anywhere else. The students were exposed to new cultures, foods and being surrounded by numerous languages being spoken around the city. The rich history of London was also incredible, Jerozal said.
“It helps students realize the long history many other cities have, compared to the United States,” she said. “Teaching this class and traveling with these students was such a pleasure. I’m very thankful our students had this opportunity.”
