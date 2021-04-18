Campus Connection: Viterbo University DNP student project aids Tomah families

“I am very happy I was able to help the children and families,” Lindblom said. “It is one of the most rewarding things I have ever done. It is incredible to see how generous people can be and the resources that are available to support programs like this. All it takes is an individual or a group of individuals to plan, organize, and collect these resources to benefit children and families.”

To supply the project, Lindblom received 600 pounds of food from the Hunger Task Force in La Crosse and a $99 donation from the Tomah Walmart. In addition, she collected 400 pounds of food at drives she held herself at Tomah Health and Detour gym in Rochester.

Lindblom also received a $500 grant from the Bobbi’s Backpack Award program at Viterbo University. The award fund was created by the graduate nursing faculty to honor longtime administrative assistant Bobbi Hundt for her “devoted service to the graduate nursing and nutrition sciences departments” upon her recent retirement. The award funds a DNP student who initiates or sustains a project addressing food insecurity. Lindblom’s was the first grant of the Bobbi’s Backpack Award program.