Campus Connection: Western accelerates fall term to get students through programs

“It has been a tough, grueling road with long days, but most students will finish their coursework this week,” said Poellinger.

Another example is Western’s Welding program. The program typically runs seven and a half week courses. This fall, similar to the Auto and Diesel programs, instructors condensed the content into six weeks. The end result means more students have more opportunities to succeed.

“We were able to schedule this extra time because we moved our lecture portion completely online,” said Art Karbowski, Welding instructor at Western. “This freed up two extra hours of lab time every day. This format really helps students that put in a lot of effort, but are still struggling and need more time in the lab.”

Western’s HVAC program has a combination of full- and sub-term classes every year, but faculty ran labs with open times that allowed students to demonstrate proficiency on competencies at an accelerated pace, once again cutting a students’ time in class down, while significantly reducing opportunities for transmission on campus.

While COVID continues to impact our community, the demand for these workers continues to grow, which is why Western officials know their work is so important.