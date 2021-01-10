Campus Connection: Western grad working on front lines of COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 restrictions have not stopped the demand for these positions. Work at Western continues to fill these roles, even as social distancing, mask wearing, and screening in classroom spaces continues.

“Never before has it been more important to highlight the crucial work of these lab professionals,” said Christenson. “Not only are they doing testing for COVID-19, they are also performing the vast number of tests that are needed to care for COVID positive patients.”

Dupey says her lab is adding more and more testing capabilities, which is opening up further opportunities for Medical Lab Technician grads. Like other programs at Western, she believes the hands-on training helped prepare her for the next step in her career.

“The program was excellent in the sense that we would get to put our hands to the lab work,” said Dupey. “We would spend about the same amount of time in class as we would in lab. All this training allowed for an easy transition into working in the hospital.”

With the high demand ongoing, Dupey says the program offers a great opportunity for students, all while helping our community get through the COVID-19 pandemic.