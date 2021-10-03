Campus Connection: Western launches The SPACE, a New Place of Belonging

Western Technical College Business Management student Shannon Rowen was simply looking for a job on campus when she stumbled across a front office coordinator position on Western’s work-study website earlier this summer. The only confusion, according to Rowen, was what the position would entail—working at Western’s The SPACE.

“I had no idea,” said Rowen. “It wasn’t until the staff contacted me saying this was the new Multicultural Center. I was really excited.”

Reimagined during the pandemic, Western’s Multicultural Center is now called The SPACE, which stands for the Student Place of Action, Culture and Empowerment. It is in Room 222 of the Student Success Center and showcases colorful walls, art, study spaces, and a comfy lounge area for students of all backgrounds.

Beyond those vibrant colors and inclusive decorations, however, there was—and still is— a desire to make the place more welcoming.

“The SPACE is a place where folks are seen and heard and valued,” said AJ Clauss, Equity and Inclusion Coordinator at Western. “It’s not just that someone is nice to you. You don’t have to be someone else here. You can be your whole self.”

On any given day, The SPACE is brimming with activity. Since the fall term began on Sept. 7, staff and students have hosted meetings with the college president, held diversity club gatherings, and lunch opportunities to meet with other marginalized communities. The SPACE also has fun gaming activities, such as Jenga and a rock painting station.

“Whatever your background may be or whatever you are, we have something for you,” said Clauss.

Creating a sense of belonging is a hallmark of Western’s future goals. Historically, retention rates for marginalized groups lag behind white communities. As such, the college is working to develop and foster a more welcoming space on campus.

“When you find your community on campus and that sense of belonging, you’re more apt to stay somewhere,” said Julie Christensen, Community Based Learning Specialist at Western. “Maybe a student is struggling in school, but they still have a place where they can go and have a support system in place—they will stay.”

The four pillars of equity are guiding practice at Western since COVID-19 hit the region. More broadly speaking, Western is seeking ways to further increase student access through the lens of equity, inclusion, and support. The four pillars include: Access, Inclusion, Removal of Barriers, and Fairness. Each pillar seeks to align with the college’s overall mission on providing relevant, high-quality education to each and every student who chooses to attend Western.

The SPACE, along with its staff, are the living example of those ideas coming together.

“We are providing people with the tools to have conversations and interact with each other,” said Clauss. “We are the foundation of those pillars coming together.”

Even though Rowen began her role just a few months ago, she feels The SPACE has already made a big impact in her own life—as an employee and a student.

“I’ve never had a job where I actually feel included and valued,” said Rowen. “This place is very important to me. And it’s important for other people to feel this way too because there are a lot of people who don’t feel like they belong.”

To learn more about Western’s equity, inclusion, and community engagement efforts, visit www.westerntc.edu/equity-inclusion-community-engagement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0