Campus Connection: Western takes new approach to mental health

Western’s new Center of Care case management team works to gather resources to aid students both inside and outside the classroom. These resources include stable housing, medication management, long-term therapy, health insurance access and more.

“Many students have shown remarkable strength and resiliency, but COVID-19 has challenged everyone,” said Brandau.

The new philosophy workers with Western employees as well. How are Western employees able to care deeply about our students’ success and view them as unique individuals while quelling their personal fears and concerns about the future? It begins with self-care.

“When we care for our minds, bodies and spirits, our hearts and minds are open to compassion, generosity, concern and care for others,” said Brandau. “We cannot give what we do not have within us; caring takes fuel, and we need to replenish our tanks.”

The Counseling and Case Management Team has led over 20 self-care sessions for Western staff to ensure they bring their best to the student experience. Western’s current self-care workshop series is based on the book 180 Days of Self-Care for Busy Educators; it’s available to students and employees.