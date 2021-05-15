Campus Connection: Western to launch esports program this fall

For the first time since 1976 with women’s basketball, Western Technical College’s athletics department is expanding.

Just last week, Western announced the formation of a new esports team that will compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports (NJCAAE) league this fall.

The league, comprised of two-year colleges from across the country, is competing in games such as Rocket League, Super Smash Bros., NBA 2K21 and Call of Duty — all on a variety of platforms, including Xbox and online. Competition includes nine weeks of queue-based Swiss-style play where participants play one match per week, per title. The top performers are invited to a single-elimination bracket at the end of each term.

According to Western Athletic Manager Ryan Monroe, the esports world is surging in popularity. The NJCAA itself has grown from 60 members just a short time ago, to now over 120 members competing in the fall.

“A large majority of teenagers are playing video games,” said Monroe. “There’s an increasing interest for quite some time in video gaming. This is just taking it to a whole level. This allows them to have it as an aspect of athletics, and compete as a team and as an individual.”