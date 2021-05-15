Campus Connection: Western to launch esports program this fall

For the first time since 1976 with women’s basketball, Western Technical College’s athletics department is expanding.
Just last week, Western announced the formation of a new esports team that will compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports (NJCAAE) league this fall.
The league, comprised of two-year colleges from across the country, is competing in games such as Rocket League, Super Smash Bros., NBA 2K21 and Call of Duty — all on a variety of platforms, including Xbox and online. Competition includes nine weeks of queue-based Swiss-style play where participants play one match per week, per title. The top performers are invited to a single-elimination bracket at the end of each term.
According to Western Athletic Manager Ryan Monroe, the esports world is surging in popularity. The NJCAA itself has grown from 60 members just a short time ago, to now over 120 members competing in the fall.
“A large majority of teenagers are playing video games,” said Monroe. “There’s an increasing interest for quite some time in video gaming. This is just taking it to a whole level. This allows them to have it as an aspect of athletics, and compete as a team and as an individual.”
Student athletes on the team will be treated like all other athletes at Western. This includes eligibility and compliance requirements for athletes. Western is also beginning the search for a head coach position that will serve as a mentor to student athletes and ambassador to growing the sport on campus. The team will be open to all playing abilities.
“There are differently levels to any sport,” said Monroe. “We are encouraging everyone interested to learn more about the program. Our coach will be able to help everyone participate.”
As part of the creation of the esports team, Western is also working to create a student space on campus for gaming. The Cavalier Arena facility, located in the lower level of the Kumm Building, will include a variety of gaming consoles including PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. All Western students will have access to the facility for a small fee.
Monroe says it’s important to recognize the competitive aspect of gaming, and the impact it will have on students.
“It’s a great opportunity for everybody to have a competitive spirit to your life. You can learn a lot about competition from being on teams, as well as the social impact from it,” said Monroe. “At the end of the day, they are going to have the opportunity to compete for a national championship.”
For more information on the team, visit www.westerntc.edu/esports. Those interesting in learning more can email Athletics@westerntc.edu or call 608-785-9443.