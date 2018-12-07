The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make stops in the Coulee Region during the upcoming holiday season with musical performances and a food drive.
The train will stop at the Amtrak Station at 601 St. Andrew St. from 9 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 8., with music by The Trews and Willy Porter. Attendees are encouraged to bring food or monetary donations.
Additional stops on Dec. 8 include the Tomah Amtrak Depot, 205 North Superior Ave., from 5:35 to 6:05 p.m., and the corner of South Water and Milwaukee Streets in Sparta from 7 to 7:30 p.m.
The CP Holiday Train program launched in 1999 and has collected 4.3 million pounds of food and raised more than $14.5 million for communities along CP's routes in Canada and the United States.
Trying to see this train, let alone find a parking spot is literally impossible unless someone finds a spot around 3 in the afternoon and just sits and waits it out. This event creates enough chaos with cars to call for police back up.
