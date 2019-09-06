Elected leaders and representatives will be speaking at the Candidate Development workshop hosted by LeaderEthics-Wisconsin from 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 21 at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1433 Rose St, La Crosse.
The three-hour workshop is open to the public and designed for individuals seeking their first elected office. Topics covered will be nuts and bolts of becoming a candidate, an overview of ethical leadership and how a candidate can build a platform, and practical insight and information from Rep. Steve Doyle and former Rep. Lee Nerison.
The La Crosse League of Women Voters and the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce endorse the workshop. Registration is free but required.
For more information or to register, visit leaderethicswi.org.
