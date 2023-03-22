Chippewa Falls City Councilman Christopher Gilliam resigned from his position March 10 just weeks before the spring election.

Gilliam served the Third District. But because the 35-year-old city leader had put in his bid for re-election before resigning, his name will appear as the only one on the ballot for that seat.

“I didn’t know we were going to be selling our house shortly thereafter. So I’ve moved out of the Third District,” Gilliam said. “Basically if I win, because I don’t live in the district, they can’t legally nominate me. I can’t serve in that seat, so the seat is just going to become vacant.”

Bridget Givens, Chippewa Falls City Clerk said the ballots already are printed. Mail-in ballots have already been sent out with Gilliam’s name on them. Givens said there is no process to remove a candidate name from the ballot this close to an election.

The situation is complicated by the fact that Gilliam is the only candidate on the ballot for the seat.

“I thought I was going to be moving into a place within the Third District,” he said. “But that changed at the last minute and unfortunately, it fell through so that’s what happened.”

A couple of things could happen to the Third District seat.

If voters write in a candidate who receives more votes than Gilliam, that person would be the next Third District council person. But those wishing to run as a write-in candidate must register as a write-in candidate and file their registration at Chippewa Falls City Hall at the city clerk’s office by noon Friday, March 31.

If Gilliam is chosen by voters, then the council could appoint someone to take his place. The city council would vote on who they want to serve the Third District. That’s what happened with District Five councilwoman Heather Martell.

“Basically somebody can apply for it as if it’s like a job. And then the council can vote on that individual and they come forward for a hearing and whatnot. Then they take a vote on whether or not to appoint that person and since it’s going to be the beginning of the term, it is possible Bridget (Givens) may run a special election for it,” Gilliam said. “I’m not sure if she’ll do that or not. It would depend on whether or not more than one person decides they’re interested in it. If only one person or nobody steps forward for that, they wouldn’t spend the money to conduct an election.”

Givens said in theory, Gilliam could move back into the District and reclaim his seat if he wins in April.

But Gilliam said that won’t happen. He’s not going to be able to be sworn in since he just moved out of the district.

Since Gilliam has resigned, the Chippewa Falls Committee on Committees decided Tuesday the Fifth District’s Heather Martell will fill his seats on the transit board, park board, and Committee No. 4 which focuses on recycling, computerization, building and intergovernmental services. This will be in addition to her role on Committee No. 3 which covers transportation, construction, public safety and traffic.

Martell will remain in those roles until after the elections when the Committee on Committees will revisit the issue and decide if Martell stays in all or some of those roles or if the new Third District council person takes on some of those responsibilities.

Another issue for voters to be aware of is incumbent First District Councilman John Monarski had an error on his nomination papers and his name is not listed on the ballot.

“He didn’t gain ballot access. So he’s running as a registered write-in candidate,” Givens said.

If a voter in the First District asks if there is a registered write-in candidate, a poll worker can share Monarski’s name but this is the only circumstance under which poll workers are permitted to mention Monarski by name, Givens said.

In addition to Monarski and Gilliam, voters will see Mayor Greg Hoffman, Fifth District’s Heather Martell, and Seventh District’s Jason Hiess on the ballot. Hoffman, Martell and Hiess are all up for re-election and each is running unopposed.

