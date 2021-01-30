Candidates for La Crosse mayor discuss school district's SRO decision

Greg Saliaras:

I can understand the reason why it was done but I don’t fully agree with it. Especially the next year or two with all the mental issues that teenagers are facing due to the pandemic, I am afraid we will see more incidents in our high schools.

Samuel Schneider:

First of all, we must realize that the school board is a separate entity from the city, and so has the right to make its own decisions. The city is the contractor, hired to provide protection for the school at the school’s own request.

However, as it relates to the impact on our youth, I will relate some input I have heard talking from various people involved in that situation. An officer with whom I spoke to, who had worked many years with the La Crosse police department, pointed out to me the fact that if there is no officer on the school grounds, the police will be called almost every day to school. The beauty of the school resource officer now is that the officer is already familiar with the situation at the school and can be utilized immediately to de-escalate tense situations. Being on campus, he knows the various students, and has their best interests in mind.