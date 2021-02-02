Candidates for mayor discuss La Crosse Center funding, representation

Why should other communities help pay for something if they have no say in how their money gets spent? Of course they should have their share of representation, and they need to pay their fair share of the costs.

I'm not really sure how that would be done since neighboring towns have their own buildings that are used in a similar but smaller scale, but would love to see if it could be done.

Should it? Absolutely... but I think that will be a very hard sell to other communities that are facing the same challenges as we are. Maybe in the future we can revisit but for now it's a mute point.

Finding ways for outlying communities to be represented by and help fund the La Crosse Center is definitely something other communities may be interested in if it can benefit them in some way. Since neighboring communities are their own jurisdictions, and make decisions on behalf of their people, in the same way the city of La Crosse does for its people, I believe any conversations need to be respectful. The La Crosse Center when it is fully functional will become one of the centerpieces of the Coulee Region. A task force should be formed to consider the different ways to highlight our neighboring communities so that they will feel proud to support the La Crosse Center. We also need to respect the idea that some communities may not be financially able to help fund the La Crosse Center as well.