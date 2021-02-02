Candidates for mayor discuss La Crosse Center funding, representation

Last month the Tribune editorial board sent eight questions to the 10 candidates for mayor of La Crosse.
Here are their answers to the sixth question: Should the La Crosse Center include representation and funding from neighboring communities?
Martin Gaul:We already have a governmental body with representatives from our various neighboring communities in the County of La Crosse. We should explore any opportunity to use that entity to coordinate activity and resource support within the county. It’s entirely appropriate for the county to provide a continual level of funding for any regional facility, whether the La Crosse Center or any similar installation in the surrounding communities.
With that, representation on the La Crosse Center Board should be a given, with consideration of County Board members from both inside and outside the City of La Crosse.
Mitch Reynolds:Yes. This is a regional resource and should be governed and funded as such.
Vicki Markussen: We are a bit past being able to ask surrounding communities to contribute to an endeavor we have nearly completed. That conversation should have occurred more than two years ago.
I do believe there are additional funding possibilities inside the La Crosse Center. These were originally proposed and are common in types of venues. I look forward to getting up to speed.
The root of this issue, however, is when the city should include surrounding communities and the county in endeavors that benefit the region.
I believe that if an entity is investing in a project, they should have a seat at the table to ensure their dollars are performing well. I believe Explore La Crosse/the La Crosse County Convention & Visitors Bureau has navigated this conversation well when they incorporated surrounding communities into their organization and planning. Tourism knows no boundaries. They have representation from each community on their board. This is how we thrive forward, together.
Zebulon Kemp:It’s a subject that should be talked about with the residents in our community. Should we continue to move on with the city’s plan?
Will it interfere with anything the city has been approved for? It will be talked about. But, there are a lot of things to take into consideration. But, we will be sure to work with all residents to see what everyone thinks is best.
Chris Stolpa:This is not a yes or no question. The La Crosse Center is a focus point for our community; however, it has never listened to the concerns of all our neighboring communities. We need a panel of people from all communities that would be in charge of speaking for their constituents. That would be the only way I would be comfortable with funding from those communities.
Joe Konradt:Why should other communities help pay for something if they have no say in how their money gets spent? Of course they should have their share of representation, and they need to pay their fair share of the costs.
Katherine Blanchard:
I’m not really sure how that would be done since neighboring towns have their own buildings that are used in a similar but smaller scale, but would love to see if it could be done.
Greg Saliaras:
Should it? Absolutely... but I think that will be a very hard sell to other communities that are facing the same challenges as we are. Maybe in the future we can revisit but for now it’s a mute point.
Samuel Schneider:
Finding ways for outlying communities to be represented by and help fund the La Crosse Center is definitely something other communities may be interested in if it can benefit them in some way. Since neighboring communities are their own jurisdictions, and make decisions on behalf of their people, in the same way the city of La Crosse does for its people, I believe any conversations need to be respectful. The La Crosse Center when it is fully functional will become one of the centerpieces of the Coulee Region. A task force should be formed to consider the different ways to highlight our neighboring communities so that they will feel proud to support the La Crosse Center. We also need to respect the idea that some communities may not be financially able to help fund the La Crosse Center as well.
From talking to people in surrounding communities, having served many of them with my cleaning business, often their concern with La crosse lies more in how the city interacts with them than necessarily they wanting to be a part of our city’s financial plans. However, I believe that we should always keep the doors of good communication open with our neighbors and work to find creative ways to help each other succeed.
Jessica Olson:
Yes. I voted in support of adding a County Board supervisor to our La Crosse Center Board and I believe that we should explore, at the appropriate time, funding from neighboring communities.