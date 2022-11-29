Candlelight service to remember infants lost

Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System will host the annual Candlelight Memorial Service on Monday, Dec. 5., in Marycrest Auditorium at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

The Candlelight Ceremony honors the lives that have been forever changed for those who have experienced pregnancy loss, stillbirth, newborn or early infant death.

“The holidays bring families together, but when families have lost a baby, they become saddened and not sure how they should celebrate the holiday,” said Jamie Pronschinske, registered nurse at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. “This has been a way for these families to come together with others who have experienced similar situations and a way to celebrate and honor their child’s brief time with them.”

Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., with the program following at 7 p.m. You will have the opportunity to decorate your own keepsake candle to be used in the Candlelight Ceremony.

“Our children are our most precious gifts,” adds Pronschinske. “While most families celebrate children at this time of year, for some there seems little reason to celebrate. For those who have lost an infant gathering together with others who have been through a similar traumatic experience find that it can be healing, healthy and hope filled. While we grieve, we grow, knowing that we’re not alone in our grief. This support and unique celebration of children is meaningful for families and for our community.”

The holidays can be a difficult time of the year for anyone experiencing grief. We honor the precious babies that will always remain a part of us. For questions, please call the Share Program office of Mayo Clinic Health System at 608-785-0940. For information about the Resolve Through Sharing educational programming and patient support at Gundersen Health System, please call 608-775-4747.