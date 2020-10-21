"Canstruction" contest challenges community members to create sculptures from packaged food for donation

After the COVID-19 related cancellation of the Artspire "Canstruction" sculpture event last June, the Pump House Regional Arts Center is now hosting the food donation and art contest on an small team basis, with entries accepted through Nov. 15.
Contestants, either individual or groups including families, coworkers or classrooms, are tasked with building structures out of nonperishable food times, which will then be donated to local food pantries. Creations must consist of a minimum of 20 cans and contain no glass materials. All food items used must have labels intact and be unexpired, and alcohol, candy and pet food cannot be included.
Prizes will be awarded in the categories best meal, structural ingenuity, best original design, most cans and best use of labels.

UW-La Crosse is among the local entities contributing to the cause, with Community Engagement coordinator Lisa Klein submitting a creation comprised of around 175 pounds of beans, tomatoes and rice, purchased by Community Engagement and the UW-L Foundation. The products, with labels in shades of the school's maroon and gray colors, were arranged in the shape of the University's "L" logo with assistance from Edward Scholl, a UWL facilities planner.
The food from Klein's sculpture will be donated to the Campus Food Pantry and the Hunger Task Force of La Crosse.
“People know from watching the news and paying attention in the community that many people are in need, and food is one of those needs,” Klein said. “So when they reached out and asked if we would help collect food for our neighbors, we wanted to step up and be a part of that.”
For more information on the Canstruction contest, including guidelines and rules, visit artspire.thepumphouse.org/canstruction-lite.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
