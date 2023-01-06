Cardiac arrest and athletes: Area experts discuss risk factors, emergency action

Fans and players watched in horror Monday night as a seemingly healthy football star collapsed on the field, and within hours the status of Damar Hamlin was at the top of the news.

Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, had risen to his feet after tackling an opponent but seconds later dropped to the ground. CPR and an automated external defibrillator (AED) were used on the field before Hamlin was transported by ambulance to the ER, where he remained in stable condition as of Friday, taken off a ventilator, cognizant and talking, according to Buffalobills.com.

The shocking episode sparked questions about the relation between cardiac arrest and athletics, and how the condition differs from a heart attack.

According to Mayo Clinic cardiac electrophysiologist Dr. Christopher DeSimone, sudden cardiac arrest occurs when an electrical disturbance occurs without warning, causing the heart to stop functioning. A heart attack, alternately, is caused by blockages which prevent the heart from receiving blood.

"Cardiac arrest is when the heart cannot fulfill its duties and pump blood -- especially oxygenated blood -- around the body to get to critical areas such as the brain," says DeSimone. The heart could either stop pumping, or develop a "chaotic" rhythm, call ventricular fibrillation.

"Ultimately, both things put you into cardiac arrest, sudden cardiac arrest or sudden cardiac death," DeSimone explains. "The heart cannot fulfill its duties of pumping blood to the lungs and the rest of the body, so that all the nutrients and oxygen can get to the tissues of the heart, brain or what have you."

Sports and the heart

According to Mayo Clinic, between one in 50,000 and one in 80,000 high school and college age athletes die each year from sudden cardiac arrest, making it the leading cause of death for that group. The Sports Institute at UW Medicine reports between one and two in every 100,000 adult athletes will suffer the same, with male and African American athletes more at risk.

Genetic conditions such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which leads to thickening of the heart, heart rhythm disorders and congenital heart defects, can be causes of cardiac arrest, with exercise potentially serving as the "trigger" for an underlying heart abnormality.

The American Academy of Cardiology in a 2016 paper states that among athletes 35 and older coronary artery disease is the most common cause of sudden cardiac arrest, while for those under 35 the leading causes are genetic and acquired cardiac abnormalities -- right and left ventricular cardiomyopathy, anomalous coronary arteries, valvular disease, aortic disease, channelopathy, Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome and myocarditis.

The intensity of a sport, the quantity of games played in a season, over-exercising, and related stress can tax the heart and body, which could contribute to, though likely not directly cause, a cardiovascular event. In the hotter months, exertional heat stroke is a concern.

In very rare cases, a blunt chest injury caused by a hard hit by another player or sports equipment can spark ventricular fibrillation (arrhythmia), a condition called commotio cordis.

"It is extremely uncommon because the timing has to be so specific -- it has to just line up perfectly with a heartbeat," says Joel Luedke, licensed athletic trainer in sports medicine and orthopedics at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse and Onalaska.

Keeping athletes safe

Formerly the director of athletic training and sports performance at UW-L, Luedke says part of the required physical for college athletes is the American Heart Association 14-point medical history and examination. If any results show concerns, the athlete is referred to the team physician to review family history and other potential underlying issues.

Some larger institutions may include EKGs and electrocardiograms in their physicals, but "there is a lot of debate about how necessary those are, how much they can catch, and with it comes a cost and resources that aren't always accessible to high schools and small colleges," says Luedke.

In Wisconsin, athletic trainers at the college level must be CPR and AED certified at the professional rescuer tier, with renewal every two years. At UW-La Crosse, all coaches and athletic training staff are also trained "so we have as many people as possible who are able to perform that life saving care," says Luedke. While not required, student athletes are encouraged to learn CRP and how to use an AED.

When participating in an athletic event, Luedke encourages making sure there are healthcare professionals present and an emergency action plan in place, as well as knowing where the AED is.

"For every minute an AED is delayed, there is a 10% decrease in survivability," Luedke says.

Treating cardiac arrest

A cardiac event may occur without warning, with a June 2022 publication from the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology stating 60% to 80% of athletes who had sudden cardiac death had no symptoms or signs.

Others may have indicators from weeks to minutes in advance, such as shortness of breath, dizziness, chest pain, nausea and racing heart beat. Cardiac arrest itself can result in collapse and loss of pulse, breathing and consciousness.

First priority for medical professionals, or bystanders if emergency care is not immediately available, is to work to restore the patient's heart rhythm. CRP is used to keep the blood pumping, and an AED shocks the heart to restore function. AEDs are located in cases on the walls in most schools, workplaces, training facilities, gyms and larger stores. AEDs are required by law in many entities, but not all.

"Time is critical," DeSimone says. With cardiac arrest, "The brain is not getting blood, the liver is not getting blood, and the kidney is not getting blood. The heart itself isn't getting oxygenated blood, so all those tissues could die off."

Emergency professionals may need to intubate and sedate the patient, cooling the body down and letting a machine do the breathing for them.



"We're trying to let the tissues that might not have gotten oxygen for minutes -- hopefully not hours -- recuperate some of their function and make the body spend the least energy as we can," says DeSimone. "It's common for that to happen so that we can stabilize the patient."

Unfortunately, only around 11% of people who have a cardiac arrest outside a hospital and receive emergency treatment will survive and be discharged, according to the Cleveland Clinic. And the majority of cardiac arrest survivors will have lasting effects, with 90% experiencing some form of brain damage. This could manifest as poor coordination, seizures, trouble swallowing, and speech or vision problems.

Hamlin has already beaten the odds. The Bills Friday morning tweeted, " Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team."

The cause of Hamlin's cardiac arrest had not been determined as of Friday morning.

