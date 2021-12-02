Cardinal Burke to offer first Mass after being hospitalized with COVID-19

After being hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19, Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke said he has improved enough to offer his first public Mass.

"Although my rehabilitation remains an ongoing process, my health has improved enough to return to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe," Burke said in a statement Wednesday.

An outspoken vaccine skeptic, Burke was hospitalized on Aug. 10 after contracted the virus, and was sedated while on a ventilator for some time. In September he announced he had been discharged from the hospital and was receiving at-home rehabilitation.

Burke served as bishop to the Diocese of La Crosse from 1995-2004. During his tenure, he spearheaded the erection of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Burke will offer a "Pontifical High Mass" on Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. from the Shrine, which will be livestreamed. He will offer two more services at 1 p.m., Dec. 12 and 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 13, neither of which will be livestreamed.

In his statement, Burke said he will focus on his rehabilitation "for the foreseeable future" after the services, and won't yet return to usual pastoral activities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.