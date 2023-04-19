Ryan Ostreng was working as a design technician for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation when he joined the Lake Mills Fire Department.

It didn't take long for him to decide on a career change.

"I determined it was more exciting to be in a fire department," Ostreng said.

Nearly three decades later, Ostreng's career decision has brought him back home. Tuesday he was sworn in as the new chief of the Holmen Fire Department, which serves the village of Holmen and town of Holland.

Ostreng is a graduate of La Crosse Central High School, and he has many relatives who reside in the La Crosse area. His parents, who live in Onalaska, both were present for the swearing-in ceremony.

"It's like a homecoming for me," he said. "I'm excited to be in Holmen and back in the Coulee Region where I was born."

Ostreng worked as a volunteer firefighter in Lake Mills before committing to the profession full-time in 2002. For the past 20 years, he has been employed by the Rochester Fire Department in Minnesota, where he served as fire captain and deputy city emergency management director.

He has no regrets about his career change.

"It became a passion and eventually a calling," he said.

Ostreng will lead a growing department that's in transition. Last fall, Holmen voters approved a referendum that added six full-time firefighters/first responders to the force. Four have already been hired, and the department is looking to hire two more to bring the number of full-timers to 12. The department also has three volunteers.

An 18-month agreement to share a fire chief with the La Crosse Fire Department expired Dec. 31. Holmen village president Patrick Barlow said the departments separated on good terms. Members of the La Crosse department traveled to Holmen for the swearing-in.

"We ended it with strong connections," Barlow said. "I'm very appreciative of the connection we had with the La Crosse Fire Department. They've helped us grow and improve our operation and put us on firmer footing."