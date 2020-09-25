Career resource website Zippia names UW-L "best total package" college in Wisconsin

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Zippia, a career expert website, has named UW-La Crosse the best "total package" college in Wisconsin, and number six nationwide.

The designation was based on factors of cost, including tuition, books and living expenses, student debt, job prospects and future earnings. On average, UW-L graduates have $22,613 in student debt (Forbes lists the national average at $32,731) and have a median income or salary after 10 years of $52,500, according to the university.

"We know students and families carefully consider cost and student outcomes when selecting a university," says Corey Sjoquist, director of UW-L admissions. "It is an honor that another ranking identifies UW-L as a great option for students. The cost to attend combined with the earning potential of our graduates reinforces that attending UW-L is an excellent return on investment."

UW-La Crosse is the only Wisconsin higher education institute to make the Zippia top 10 list this year. UW-L earlier this month was also named by U.S. News & World Report the top comprehensive campus in the UW System for the 20th straight year.

Last month, the university was also included on Business Insider's "Best bang for your buck" list of colleges, and LendEDU's roster of best colleges for minimizing student debt.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

