Thanks for successful geranium sale
The Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary thanks all who braved the weather to volunteer and patronize our 39th Annual Geranium Sale. Despite the dismal weather, the sale was a success.
A big thank-you goes to all of the volunteers who set up and worked the sale. Special thanks to Joe Briggeman for his daily help in La Crosse, Deb and John Morrissey and Beth and Russ Wiersma for running our Onalaska site, and Bob and Loraine Mulock at our Holmen site.
Thank you to Gene and Lori Bauer of Longhorn Valley Greenhouse & Cattle Co. of La Crescent for providing our beautiful plants. They were truly outstanding.
We could not do it without the support of our volunteers and patrons. All proceeds provide scholarships to nursing students at Viterbo University and Western Technical College.
Carey Kroner, La Crosse, and Joanne Degenhardt, Onalaska
