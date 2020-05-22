Carey Kroner and Joanne Degenhardt: Thanks for successful geranium sale

We wish to express a huge heartfelt thank-you to everyone who supported the 40th annual Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary’s Geranium Sale this year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the format of this year’s sale was changed to pre-orders only, and all sales were delivered. We appreciate all who adapted to the online ordering format.
Special thanks go to all the workers and drivers who made the sale and deliveries possible, and to Gene and Lori Bauer of Longhorn Valley Greenhouse for providing the beautiful plants.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit nursing scholarships at Viterbo University and Western Technical College. During the past 40 years, the auxiliary’s sale has raised more than $300,000 for nursing scholarships
Carey Kroner, La Crosse, and Joanne Degenhardt, Onalaska
Carey Kroner and Joanne Degenhardt are co-chairs for the Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary Geranium Sale.
