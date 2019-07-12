After two months of planning, a cancer benefit was held on June 22 for my friend Trinie MacFarland.
The event organizers would like to thank All Star Lanes & Banquets and Trinie’s church, Grace Lutheran Evangelical. Without their assistance, there would not have been a benefit.
We’d also like to thank Trinie’s Jazzercise friends. She has been a part of that group for 35 years.
Rick “Dr. Rock” Przywojski, Sellout Lite, and Melody and Harmony provided music, and we’re grateful for their support.
We’re also appreciate the Moose Lodge for lending its bingo supplies, and Ranison Ice Cream & Candy, The Sweet Shop, Famous Dave’s BBQ and Jolivette Distributing for providing supplies for the ice cream social.
We talked to many businesses that said they’d already met their donations quota for the year but donated anyway. Thank you.
Cari Servais, La Crosse
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.