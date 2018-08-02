Carl may not appear to pull his weight at Wags and Whiskers, but the docile greyhound has proven himself an invaluable employee during his six-year career.
The 12-year-old retired racing dog has spent the majority of his thrice weekly shifts lounging on an oversize bed behind the cash register of the Losey Boulevard pet store, meandering to the front door to welcome customers human and canine alike.
On Saturday, he officially retires from his role as the store greeter and will don a party hat at his retirement party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wags and Whiskers. The pet friendly celebration will feature doggy sundaes and human treats as well.
Carl and owner Sue Fox were a package deal when they applied for a job in 2012 at the store owned by Bill and Becky Byron. Having retired from Western Technical College, Fox realized the abundance of free time wasn’t what she expected and, as a frequent customer of Wags and Whiskers, thought it would be a perfect place to engage herself and her dog.
“This was a great way to interact with more people — so many people have a passion for pets,” Fox said. “The people you are around are nice people because they are pet owners. (Bill and Becky) are really very good people and serving a need for people on this side of town.”
Wags and Whiskers was Fox’s first job working in retail, a learning experience she has called very positive. Meanwhile, docile, perpetually sleepy Carl proved perfect for the role of greeter, serving as a calming presence and getting along swimmingly with other pets and their owners.
“He’s like a therapy dog for people,” Bill said. “The people who come here actually like the dogs more than us.”
Carl gets along with the Bryon’s rescue Cockapoo Jack, who floats around the building throughout the day, but the two dogs mostly retreat to separate areas, Carl being reticent to walk on the slippery tiled floors.
Fox finds her dog’s quirks endearing, noting he is prone to lying down in mud puddles, sticking out his tongue to lap up a drink as he lounges. He cowers in stormy weather, refuses to take the stairs and must be in the vicinity of Fox or her husband Lee Rasch at all times.
“He’s very much a shadow, a velcro dog,” Fox laughed.
Fox and Rasch adopted Carl a decade ago through Wisconsin Greyhound Pets of America, through which they had been adopting racing retirees since 1990. The low-energy, clean and quiet breed suited their lifestyle.
“I was a cat person before, and I realized greyhounds are cats in dogs’ bodies,” Fox said. “You can have 200 greyhounds in a room and you won’t hear a thing.”
Carl was retired from a racing career in Kenosha, the location of the last existing dog track in the state, when the couple brought him in as a foster. There are an abundance of former racing dogs waiting for retirement homes, Fox said, each with a long, full life ahead of them.
“Other than the altruistic part, they are wonderful, wonderful pets — they have old souls,” said Fox, who is active with WIS-GPA, attending the annual greyhound picnic and brining Carl to bratbarn fundraisers for the organization. Curiously, Carl will not eat the brats or the burgers for sale, having grown accustomed to the cheeseburgers from the convenience store.
“My husband has a nasty habit of stopping for a cheeseburger for Carl every day — the people at Kwik Trip think Lee really likes cheeseburgers,” Fox said.
Fox isn’t ashamed to admit Carl is spoiled —”What dog isn’t? That’s what they’re for,” she says — but the dutiful dog returns the favor with his loyal disposition and good-natured presence. Neighbors say, “Oh, hey Carl,” when they pass him on walks, and both customers and employees at Wags and Whiskers’ neighboring businesses are known to drop in specifically to see him.
Post-retirement, Fox and Rasch plan to take Carl on a lakeside vacation in Sheboygan this fall and will celebrate his 13th birthday in November. Carl won’t be lonely, continuing to mingle with his greyhound comrades and best friend Daisy the collie, who will be at Saturday’s party.
Bill is expecting a good turnout for the store’s first pet retirement celebration, and hopes to see Carl and Sue in the store on a regular basis, this time as customers.
“They’ve done a lot for us,” Bill said. “We’ll definitely miss their presence in the store.”
1 comment
Oh Carl, I'll miss not seeing you smiling as you lay there to greet everyone. Stop in from time to time.
