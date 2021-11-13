Carlie Hanson coming to the Cavalier

Warner Records recording artist Carlie Hanson, an Onalaska native, will perform her first hometown concert on Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Cavalier Theater in downtown La Crosse.

The 21-year-old has toured Europe and Australia as well as performing at Radio City Music Hall in New York and the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, but her only local performances have been some open mic nights at The Root Note.

Hanson’s hometown concert comes on the heels of the release of “Snot,” a driving alt-pop tune featuring Deb Never. It’s the third single released this year from Hanson’s first full-length album, “Tough Boy.” The 13-track album is due out early next year.

In the video for “Snot,” Hanson shaves her head and has the signature of her mother, Jean, tattooed on her scalp. The transformative head shaving gives her an androgynous look she says signals her desire to break out of boxes she’s been put in.

“I feel like I’m doing my childhood self a favor” she says. “There were so many moments throughout my life when people asked, ‘Are you a boy or are you a girl?’ Now I’m showing everyone that I can look however I want — no labels.”

Doors open at 7 p.m., with music starting at 8 with opening act Harmony Skye.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door, and can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/carlie-hanson-at-cavalier-theater-tickets-192498908417.

