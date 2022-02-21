Carlie Hanson releases debut album; Onalaska native to appear on network TV shows

"’Tough Boy’ embodies the tornado of feelings I’ve experienced in the last year and a half. It was a weird time to begin making an album. Obviously, the pandemic had just hit and I was freshly 20 years old. I spent a lotttttt of alone time during COVID, but because of this - I was able to discover parts of myself that I didn’t even know existed. I was stuck in my bedroom, playing guitar, analyzing myself and the world around me all day everyday, because - as everyone knows - there wasn’t much else to do. I shaved all of my hair off, I was doing mushrooms by myself, drinking at home every week, I went through a bad falling out with one of my best friends, I was on a rollercoaster ride with my girlfriend, and I was far away from my family. There is more, but at 20 there was a lot to navigate thru. The only thing that stopped me from going off the deep-end, was to WRITE about what I was going through. "Tough Boy" is all of the things that I was afraid to come to terms with. Guarding your emotions will only work for so long until you fuckin' break. Once I allowed myself to be more honest with who I am and what I was going through, I came out the other side seeing the good in all of my mess.”