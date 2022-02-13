Carol Petrowski: Holy Cross memories

The perfectly square building at 13th and Ferry in La Crosse sat neatly on one corner of a city block devoted to the school, the church, the playground and the house where the priests lived.

At the corner was a green bubbler. It was a grand and mysterious edifice, at least to the scores of young La Crosse area Catholic children, many of Polish or German descent, who learned, played and grew from childhood to adolescence in the warm embrace of Holy Cross.

We were taught by nuns dressed in full habits, only their faces and hands visible to our curious eyes. Of course, we thought they were all ancient, realizing only many years later, that some were barely out of their teens themselves.

In that simpler time, two grades shared one room. When it was the 4th graders time to be taught, Sister told the third graders not to listen, just do their own assigned work. And so we did. Listen, Don’t listen. And that system worked.

We learned to use different terms than we used at home. Bathrooms were lavatories and coats were hung in the cloakroom. The highlight of any day occurred when the parish priest paid a surprise visit. One lucky child, who was very quick on the draw to raise his hand, and with a grin of smugness at having been selected, got to ask the priest for his blessing on the class.

The usual sequence of events for each day began with standing, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and, of course, prayers. We then stood motionless until we heard Sister say the magic phrase, “You may be seated.”

Aside from such idiosyncrasies as leaving room at your seat for your guardian angel, the academic sided of learning at Holy Cross was quite straightforward. We were excited to learn. When the extremely patient Sister would ask the class a question, we would excitedly raise our hands and call out “Stir, Stir,” so anxious to prove we knew the answer that we couldn’t waste time forming the sound of the multisyllabic “Sister, Sister.”

We loved the nuns who taught us. It was considered an honor to be chosen among the multitude of volunteers to clap erasers after school. I especially loved that they taught us to make “spiritual bouquets” to give as gifts to our parents. We’d cut flower petals out of colored paper and write on each petal the name of the prayer and how many times we said it for them. Gift giving that is both thrifty AND holy!

Of course, at Christmas time every student wanted to give his sister a gift. The forms under those black robes accessorized with only a white rope belt and an oversized rosary were either curiously round or inexplicably narrow, making food a questionable choice. And what to give someone pledged to poverty as well as chastity and obedience? So hand lotion it was. Oh how many bottles of Ponds lotion they must have received.

Our parents were justifiably proud of sending us to Holy Cross, so much so that each year my mother would take a picture of me with that grade’s teacher. In 1960, I was a member of the last graduating class of the Diocese of La Crosse’s Holy Cross grade school. At the time I could not possibly understand and appreciate the wonderful gift I had been given.

But in my misty watercolor memory of those days 50-plus years ago, Holy Cross remains the most perfect of elementary schools, one which laid the foundation for a very fulfilling life. St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral School now occupies the hallowed ground of Holy Cross. I hope that its students as well as all other children will have equally fond memories of their grade school days.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0