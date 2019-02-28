Born near Ripon, Wis., Carrie Chapman Catt noticed as a young child that her mother did not have the same voting rights as her father. She became a major figure in the women’s suffrage movement and was instrumental in developing a plan to get the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution passed. She attended Iowa State College and worked as a teacher to pay for college, and she later became the superintendent of schools in Mason City, Iowa. Catt became involved with the Iowa Woman Suffrage Association, and because she was an exceptionally talented speaker, she soon was giving speeches across the nation. In 1900, she succeeded Susan B. Anthony by being elected National American Suffrage Association president. Under her leadership, both membership and fundraising grew. She worked tirelessly on teaching others about the need to pass the 19th Amendment, which succeeded in 1920. After the right to vote was won, Catt founded the League of Women Voters and was its honorary president until 1947.
Provided by AAUW La Crosse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.