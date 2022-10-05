Cases of pediatric enterovirus D-68 rising, in rare cases paralysis can result

The CDC is alerting physicians to a rise in cases of enterovirus D-68, an infection generally mild but with the potential to cause paralysis.

On Sept. 28, the CDC issued a report on acute respiratory illness among youth associated with the rhinoviruses -- which is responsible for around half of common cold infections -- or enteroviruses. The majority of infections from either virus lead only to runny nose, body aches or sneezing. However, enterovirus D-68 (EV-D68) can bring on severe symptoms, such as trouble breathing, fever and vomiting, and in rare cases may cause acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), which can cause polio-like paralytic illness. During an outbreak in 2014, 10% of patients developed AFM.

"We have seen clusters, sometimes 40-50 children at once in a particular area," says Dr. Dennis Costakos, neonatologist at Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse. "While these viruses can be self limited, and give you a fever and go away, they can also make you die, especially in the younger groups."

Per CDC data, as of Sept. 28 2022, there have been 19 confirmed cases of AFM this year, and 698 total since August 2014. Wisconsin has reported one thus far in 2022. These numbers encompasse all causes of AFM, including enteroviruses other that EV-D68.

AFM, which typically affects children, can result in limb or facial weakness, difficulty swallowing, slurred speech and double vision, with symptoms generally developing around five days after respiratory symptom onset. Over the summer, the CDC report shows, there have been an increase in emergency room visits due to rhinovirus, enterovirus and EV-D68, with positive results for EV-D68 higher during July and Aug. 2022 than during the same time periods in 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Cases tend to rise every two years, and 2018 peak levels are currently comparable to 2022 numbers, which doubled over a three week period from August to early September.

"It's fairly rare, we didn't see it too much of it in 2020 because people were masking and social distancing," Costakos says. "And now its 2022, so we may see some parts of the country having kids come down with what looks like a cold and proceeds to that child not moving right or having neurological problems. That doctor has to figure out is this a stroke, a tumor, trauma, is it a virus -- which virus is it?"

Previous rises in EV-D68 circulation were associated with increased reports of AFM, the CDC says, noting in its report that clinicians should analyze patients for AFM should they suffer acute flaccid limb weakness, particularly following respiratory illness or fever, and initiate hospitalization if necessary. The CDC also advises testing those with suspected AFM for polio, due to the similar signs of paralysis. Last summer, one case of polio was confirmed in New York, the second instance of community transmitted polio in the U.S. since 1979.

Physicians, Costakos says, are thorough in narrowing down the potential causes for paralytic illness, and specialists and subspecialists "Can get really nuanced to the particular problem." For young children, it may be hard to articulate what symptoms or issues they are experiencing, and adults need to "be more intune to knowing when it's time to see a doctor," Costakos says.

Enterovirus prevention practices match those used to reduce risk of flu, cold and COVID, including frequent handwashing, avoiding touching the face, limiting close contact with individuals who are ill, and frequent disinfection of high-touch surfaces. Costakos also stresses not smoking around others.

As there is no dedicated treatment or shot for EV-D68, precautions are key, as are keeping up to date on shots for preventable conditions for overall health and safety.

"Unfortunately for enterovirus, we don't have good medications or vaccines," Costakos says. "We will never be able to protect against everything. So in the big picture of things, the vaccines (available for flu, COVID, meningitis, etc.) are important. We've see epidemics and pandemics of those and we know these can be deadly."