Cash bond of $5,000 set for man accused of shooting gun downtown, near two schools

A La Crosse man has been charged with discharging a gun multiple times around the Viterbo University campus, Lincoln Middle School and downtown areas.

Deantre D. Bell, 21, appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon on counts of discharging a firearm in a school zone; carrying a concealed weapon; carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold or consumed; discharging a firearm within 100 yards of a building; and resisting an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the area of 600 Cass St. at 2:47 a.m. March 26 for a report of shots fired. Officers found 13 spent shell casings from the area of 600 Cass St. to Seventh and Market streets and within the Viterbo campus.

Six shell casings were uncovered on Franciscan Way, including in front of the Marian Hall dormitory and another six within 550 feet of Lincoln Middle School.

Video surveillance of the downtown area showed Bell enter and exit a bar several times prior to the report of shots fired. Footage also captured Bell pull a gun from his waistband several times and show it to people, per the complaint.

Cameras from Mayo Clinic Health System and Viterbo recorded Bell walking in the campus area around 2:48 a.m.

While canvassing the downtown for shell casings, officers spoke to two men who witnessed Bell discharge a gun around Sixth and Cass streets. One shell casing was found at the location.

No injuries were reported as a result of Bell discharging a firearm.

On March 27, cameras caught Bell entering and exiting the same bar as the previous night. Officers observed Bell walking downtown and apprehended him around 12:20 a.m. on Third Street. Bell attempted to flee before he was detained, per the report. At the time of his arrest, Bell had a gun in his waistband and 18 Blazer 9mm Luger rounds.

Judge Gloria Doyle set a $5,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. April 6.