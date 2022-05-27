Cashton High School Class of 2022

Cashton High School will hold graduation ceremonies at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cashton District Track & Field (in case of inclement weather, ceremony will be held in the District Gymnasium).
Class of 2022 graduates are Presley Brueggen, Sandra Canelo Arriola, Krystina Carpenter, Hailey Compton, Thomas Cummings II, Kiwako Deguchi, Bowdy Dempsey, Aleissa Eisen, Tia Flock, Charlotte Gawlik, Lily Gronemus, Aiden Harris, Jackson Hilden, Paige Hoeft, Dominic Hoiland, James Hundt, Teagan Hundt, Grace Kaiser, Ethan Klingeman, Lincoln Klinge, Emma Leis, Connor Leisso, Taylor Lukaszewski, Haley Lutz.
Ela Mdimegh, Damian Mellen, Bernadette Mosher, Paige Olson, Francesca Peddio, Logan Perry, Cortnee Peterson, Ella Peterson, Gabriel Peterson, Bryan Rivera-Gonzalez, Emelia Sanders, Dalton Skrede, Kaitlyn Steinhoff, Joshua Stuebs, Onesimo Tirado-Lopez, Alec Wall, and Ethan Zimmermann.
