Cashton launches drive to aid businesses

A group of nonprofits in Cashton is setting up a fundraising effort to aid Cashton businesses.
The group, Together We Are Cashton, with support from the Bank of Cashton, is leading a fund drive through May 11.
All cash donations will be matched dollar for dollar up to $10,000. The money raised will be used to purchase gift cards or provide funds to Cashton’s businesses.
On Saturday, May 2, a donation collection will be held at the Cashton Community Hall, Main Street entrance, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
In addition, milk, cheese, beef sticks, butter and cottage cheese will be available to anyone who may need them. A donation is not required to receive dairy products.
There will also be a butter giveaway at the Trinity Lutheran Church at the same times, and donations will be accepted. Stay in your vehicle and a volunteer will facilitate the food pick-up or donation drop-off.
Any products not distributed Saturday will be given to The Cashton Cupboard & Closet Food Pantry.
Donations also can be dropped off via the drive-up window at the Bank of Cashton, 723 Main S., or by using a bank app; through Venmo @CashtonCOVIDRelief; or mailed to Together We Are Cashton. Cashton Area Development Corporation, P.O. Box 1, Cashton, WI 54619.
For additional information, contact Deb Wilkening at 608-781-0086 or Debra.wilkening@gmail.com .
