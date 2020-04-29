Cashton launches drive to aid businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A group of nonprofits in Cashton is setting up a fundraising effort to aid Cashton businesses.

The group, Together We Are Cashton, with support from the Bank of Cashton, is leading a fund drive through May 11.

All cash donations will be matched dollar for dollar up to $10,000. The money raised will be used to purchase gift cards or provide funds to Cashton’s businesses.

On Saturday, May 2, a donation collection will be held at the Cashton Community Hall, Main Street entrance, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

In addition, milk, cheese, beef sticks, butter and cottage cheese will be available to anyone who may need them. A donation is not required to receive dairy products.

There will also be a butter giveaway at the Trinity Lutheran Church at the same times, and donations will be accepted. Stay in your vehicle and a volunteer will facilitate the food pick-up or donation drop-off.

Any products not distributed Saturday will be given to The Cashton Cupboard & Closet Food Pantry.