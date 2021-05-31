Cashton’s Live On Main Street announces schedule

The organizers of Cashton’s Live On Main Street Music Festival have announced the schedule for their festival on June 18 and 19.

Kicking off the Friday activities at 6:30 p.m. will be The House Boys. With Jay Hoffman, John Ward and Domonic Orrico and anyone else who may stop by. The "Boys" will start off the evening with originals and covers, "music straight from the heart to the tongue and the cheek”

Following at 8 p.m will be The Fortunate Sons, the greatest tribute to America’s greatest band: Creedence Clearwater Revival. Based in Chicago, the band tours nationally and internationally to keep the tradition of CCR’s timeless music alive. Using original vintage gear and instruments, accurate costumes, and spot-on musical ability, The Fortunate Sons instantly conjure up the full experience of seeing Creedence in their prime.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Saturday the gates will open at 3 p.m. with Dan Sebranek kicking things off at 3:30. He is a renowned singer, songwriter and musician with musical roots in bluegrass and rock and roll. Currently Dan is performing solo acoustic music around the world.