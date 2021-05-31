Cashton’s Live On Main Street announces schedule

The organizers of Cashton’s Live On Main Street Music Festival have announced the schedule for their festival on June 18 and 19.
Kicking off the Friday activities at 6:30 p.m. will be The House Boys. With Jay Hoffman, John Ward and Domonic Orrico and anyone else who may stop by. The "Boys" will start off the evening with originals and covers, "music straight from the heart to the tongue and the cheek”
Following at 8 p.m will be The Fortunate Sons, the greatest tribute to America’s greatest band: Creedence Clearwater Revival. Based in Chicago, the band tours nationally and internationally to keep the tradition of CCR’s timeless music alive. Using original vintage gear and instruments, accurate costumes, and spot-on musical ability, The Fortunate Sons instantly conjure up the full experience of seeing Creedence in their prime.
On Saturday the gates will open at 3 p.m. with Dan Sebranek kicking things off at 3:30. He is a renowned singer, songwriter and musician with musical roots in bluegrass and rock and roll. Currently Dan is performing solo acoustic music around the world.
Maiden Dixie will take the stage at 5 p.m. Energetic, passionate, and exuberant are all terms to define this up and coming group. Breaking onto the music scene in the fall of 2011, this country rock quintet has been gaining momentum ever since. They play the hits from Dolly Parton, Janice Joplin, Brad Paisley, AC-DC and every other A-lister.
The headliner, FBI & The Untouchable Horns, will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. A premier 10-piece horn band based out of Neenah, they play a variety of music, including songs from artists such as Chicago, Earth Wind and Fire, Huey Lewis and The News, Stevie Wonder, Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars, and more. They’re a four -time WAMI (Wisconsin Area Music Industry) nominee for 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 - considered one of the top 7 horn bands in the state.
The Friday show is an admission free event, while the Saturday show's admission is $10. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at this outdoor venue. The event will be held rain or shine. For further information check them out on Facebook or at www.cashtonliveonmain.com.