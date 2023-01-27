Cashton senior strives to make new home for herself, siblings

After leaving work on a winter's day during her junior year, Ivy Thoreson couldn't bring herself to return to her home near Sparta.

"A lot of mental and child abuse happened when I was a kid, I needed to get away from it," said Thoreson. "I figured I might as well leave now or I'll never do it."

Thoreson ran away, living in her car until a friend offered her a place to stay, but the Cashton High School senior is still considered homeless under federal law. To support herself during the last two years, Thoreson works as a CNA in a nursing home, sometimes working a full time schedule while maintaining her grades at school.

After graduating, Thoreson plans to join the Air Force and then obtain a nursing degree, ambitions bolstered by her desire to support her eight younger siblings, who she still visits weekly.

"I realized I needed to step up and do something," said Thoreson. "A big drive for that was giving my siblings a better life, and allowing them to have a better life than I did."

Thoreson's perseverance through childhood abuse, homelessness and balancing school with a full time job while developing a positive outlook on life has earned her an Extra Effort nomination.

At a young age, Thoreson was left responsible to help care for her brothers and sisters. Keeping up with school was challenging, and Thoreson wasn't allowed to spend time with friends or leave her small town. Thoreson's struggles with anxiety were only worsened by an environment at home that encouraged anger and denying help from others.

"Part of me just kind of gave up, I wasn't going to go any farther," said Thoreson.

During her junior year, Thoreson ran away, living in her car she had just bought that left her without much money. Finding little support from the school district in Sparta, Thoreson moved to Cashton.

When a friend approached Thoreson offering a place to live, she initially refused, still relying on behaviors learned from home.

"Growing up, I was always told I was an independent person, you don't ask for help. And I think that's something that still stuck but I'm working on," said Thoreson. "Honestly if it wasn't cold I don't think I would have ever said yes."

Living with her friend was initially challenging because the pair grew up differently, said Thoreson, but she appreciates the help from the only person who supported her at the time. "Looking back I'm glad I took the opportunity to go stay with her."

To endure the challenges of homelessness and working to financially support herself while in high school, Thoreson took advantage of opportunities she lacked when living with her parents.

"She came in here and handled herself with grace and maturity," said Greg Stritchko, guidance counselor. "And since then her GPA has gone up, her confidence has gone up, and she's ready to get into the adult world."

"Academically and socially I evolved a lot, my grades went up, improved, much better. I got better friends, I talked to people more, it definitely helped a lot," said Thoreson. "I've definitely allowed myself to let people in, I've stopped letting toxic people stay in my life."

During her first year at Cashton, Stritchko saw Thoreson grow closer to students and staff and Thoreson noticed that she started to enjoy her time at school more, as opposed to wanting to skip class.

"I definitely noticed a lot more support and the teachers, because its a smaller district, were more understanding and open to help," Thoreson said. "Moving to Cashton was a big help."

Thoreson also started working at Morrow Home Community, which she calls her "second home," as a nursing assistant, helping establish Thoreson's interest in nursing as a career.

"It's a thing I've always had an interest in, helping people," said Thoreson about nursing.

Although Thoreson enjoys her work at the nursing home, she struggled managing full workload needed to support herself and high school responsibilities during her junior year.

"It was hard mentally, but I knew the outcome was going to be a lot better, especially financially, I was more on my own," said Thoreson. "That definitely helped me gain a lot of independence."

This year, Thoreson created a healthier balance between school and work, but still works 30 or 40 hours a week when she doesn't have many responsibilities at school.

After the Air Force, Thorson hopes to pursue a career as a pediatric nurse, continuing her experiences as a CNA and caring for her siblings.

"I've always been around kids. From a young age I helped out and became like a second mom in the house, especially being the oldest," said Thoreson. "I've been around them my whole life and it's something I enjoy doing."

Once she is more established, Thoreson hopes she can play a larger role in providing for her siblings and fulfill lifelong dreams of traveling.

Until then, Thoreson is proud of graduating and having a solid career plan, knowing it marks a the progress she's made that serves as a positive lesson for her siblings.

"I think they're the type of kids who would prefer to skip school, and I don't want them to be like that. I want them to have a future," said Thoreson. "My biggest thing I'm looking forward to is having my siblings there and showing them that it's possible, being the first kid in the family to graduate and to show them they can do it."