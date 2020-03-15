Cashton woman a finalist for Alice in Dairyland

Grace Schroeder of Cashton is one of six finalists for the 73rd Alice in Dairyland.
The next Alice will be selected as part of the Alice in Dairyland finals May 14-16 and will begin serving June 1.
The other top candidates are: Rachel Gerbitz of Milton, Erica Helmer of Plymouth, Stephanie Hoff of Thorp, Kaitlin Konder of Glenwood City and Julia Nunes of Chippewa Falls.
Schroeder has a desire to give back to Wisconsin, the state that has shaped her life.
Growing up on the family farm, she grew to appreciate the hard work, quality and tradition of Wisconsin's agriculture industry.
You have free articles remaining.
Long summer days at county fairs, demonstrating recipes with Wisconsin agriculture products, and pitching in to help with her family and friends’ farm chores were a huge part of her childhood.
Those memories influenced her decision to study public relations at St. Cloud State University. In college, she combined her passion of Wisconsin agriculture and communication, while working at the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce, Pasture Pride Cheese and Kickapoo Valley Ranch. She also used her past experiences as a Warren’s Cranberry Princess and Miss Cashton to grow her portfolio as a public relations spokesperson. In May, she will complete her bachelor’s degree in public relations with a minor in marketing.
“The entire state of Wisconsin knows Alice is a quality ambassador for all aspects of agriculture,” Schroeder said. “If given the opportunity, I will uphold that tradition by inspiring and educating all generations like the past Alice’s have done before me.”
Alice in Dairyland is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Alice in Dairyland is a full-time communications professional serving as Wisconsin’s agricultural ambassador. Each Alice is employed by DATCP for one year and travels thousands of miles across the state, presenting to students, completing media interviews and attending community events to promote the state’s agriculture industry. The 73rd Alice in Dairyland will begin serving June 1, 2020.
“The Alice in Dairyland selection process is unique in that it takes your communications and interpersonal skills to the next level and allows each candidate to showcase the public relations skills required for being Wisconsin’s agricultural ambassador,” said 72nd Alice in Dairyland Abigail Martin. “The personal growth the top candidates will experience just by being a part of the process will carry far into their future careers.”