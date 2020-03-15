Cashton woman a finalist for Alice in Dairyland

Grace Schroeder of Cashton is one of six finalists for the 73rd Alice in Dairyland.

The next Alice will be selected as part of the Alice in Dairyland finals May 14-16 and will begin serving June 1.

The other top candidates are: Rachel Gerbitz of Milton, Erica Helmer of Plymouth, Stephanie Hoff of Thorp, Kaitlin Konder of Glenwood City and Julia Nunes of Chippewa Falls.

Schroeder has a desire to give back to Wisconsin, the state that has shaped her life.

Growing up on the family farm, she grew to appreciate the hard work, quality and tradition of Wisconsin's agriculture industry.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Long summer days at county fairs, demonstrating recipes with Wisconsin agriculture products, and pitching in to help with her family and friends’ farm chores were a huge part of her childhood.