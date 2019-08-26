LA CRESCENT, Minn. — A Wisconsin woman was hospitalized Saturday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 in Dresbach Township.
Haley Luanne Barnes, 20, of Cashton, was taken to a hospital in La Crosse with what were described as non-life threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Barnes was eastbound on I-90 in a 2006 Mercury Montego when the car left the roadway, struck the cable barrier along the median, crossed the eastbound lanes and then struck the guard rail on the right side. Barnes was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.