Cass Street Bridge 1950s

A 1950s view of the Cass Street Bridge, taken from the west side of the Mississippi River. 

This landmark span was dedicated 80 years ago today on Sept. 23, 1939, with a program that included a downtown parade and a nighttime Venetian parade on the river consisting of 75 boats decorated with more than 1,000 lighted Japanese lanterns.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.

