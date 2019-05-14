Museum volunteer Frank LaBreck will discuss "The Castles and Kingdoms of the Knights Templar" at 2 p.m. May 18 at Castlerock Museum, 402 Second St. S., Alma.
The lecture will provide an overview of the history of the Military Order of the Poor Knights of the Temple of Solomon, which existed from 1119 to 1312. The emphasis will be on the international aspects of the order, its institutions and lasting influences. The legacy of the Templars and organizations that survived the dramatic fall of the order will also be discussed. Finally, there will be a special re-enactor display showing reproduction weapons and armor from the era.
The museum will open at 1 p.m. for visitors, and while reservations are not required, seating is limited. Admission for adults is $6, $4 for students, and museum members receive half-off.
For more information, call the museum at 608-685-4231.
