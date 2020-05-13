Catfish Days in Trempealeau, Kornfest in Holmen canceled for 2020
Two summer popular summertime festivals will not be held this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Catfish Days was to be held July 10-12. The Trempealeau Lions Club, which sponsors the festival, announced it will hold several community-based events during the summer to continue to serve community members and organizations following all federal and state guidelines. Updates will be posted at www.trempealeaulions.com.

The club plans to resume Catfish Days in 2021.

Kornfest was to be held Aug. 14-196. The Holmen American Legion Post 284, which sponsors the event, said the decision was made to protect the health and safety of community members and volunteers.

