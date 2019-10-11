On behalf of the Tim Guth family, we would to extend our deepest gratitude and thank-yous for the many, many people who showed their kindness, their caring, their love during Tim's ALS journey.
He walked this disease with courage, and the outpouring of cards, letters, visits and lunches gave him emotional strength. Special thank-you to the VA Hospice Team (Linda/Amanda) for their dedication to Tim's final days and comfort.
Special thank you to Bill Olsen for his concern and navigational support with the SS Brotherhood. Memorials received will be distributed to the ALS Foundation, The Green Beret Foundation, St. John's Lutheran School Tuition Assistance and the Veteran's Quilting Group.
Again, we thank you and you will all stay in our hearts.
Catherine Guth Gray, Carver, Minn.
