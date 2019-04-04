The La Crosse County Health Department has recognized Catherine Kolkmeier for the fourth annual Friend of Public Health Award.
In conjunction with National Public Health Week, Kolkmeier's honor was announced to the public Thursday, after a prior recognition at the March 12 Health and Human Services Board meeting.
Kolkmeier, executive director of the La Crosse Medical Health Science Consortium, was selected for her dedication and championing of local health initiatives and support of the La Crosse County Health Department's mission to protect, promote and improve the health of all people to enhance the quality of life.
“(Kolkmeier) has been a long-standing supporter and advocate for public health,” said health department director Jen Rombalski. “She actively brings partners together from multiple sectors to address community health issues.”
Kolkmeier was instrumental in writing the $1.5 million grant for and executing the Better Together initiative, an eight-year project working to reduce the risk of depression among 12- to 18-year-olds and creating an overall culture of mental wellness.
"I'm particularly pleased with the Better Together grant," Kolkmeier said, noting the initiative will help La Crosse "to respond to a need that is very evident in the community."
The Medical College of Wisconsin and Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment, which supplied the grant, previously supported the local Changing the Culture of Risky Drinking Behavior Community Coalition.
"They're amazing supporters of the work we've done," says Kolkmeier. "They've been our partners for a long time."
Kolkmeier, who credits collaboration for the community's strides in the field of health, played a key role in La Crosse County's gold ranking from the Wisconsin Healthy Communities Designation.
One of only four counties to achieve gold status, Kolkmeier wrote the 23-page application for the three year designation, which recognizes efforts focused on equity, sustainable solutions and cross-sector partnerships addressing health influencers including socioeconomic status, race and care access.
As a member of the Alliance to HEAL (Halting the Effects of Addiction Locally), Kolkmeier is assisting in the battle against overdose, illicit drugs and particularly the heroin and opioid crisis.
The three-year, $400,000 alliance, established in January, is funded in part by the La Crosse Community Foundation and will address needs for additional recovery support programs, offering more drug and paraphernalia disposal opportunities, exploring intervention methods and establishing treatment, recovery and detox programs.
Kolkmeier also serves as a leader of the Alliance to HEAL Workgroup 1, which addresses opioid prescribing practices.
Kolkmeier, who says she is very honored to receive the Friend of Public Health Award, has also been involved with initiatives addressing student mobility by helping prevent transfers due to homelessness, eviction or custody battles, and trauma-informed care, which explores the impact of adverse childhood experiences.
