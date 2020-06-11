Catholic Charities to open Franciscan Community Resource Center in former Fifth Ave. Mayo building

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A former Mayo Clinic Health System building will be home to a new daytime community center for homeless individuals after the sale of the structure to Catholic Charities.

Mayo Clinic Health System and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse announced Thursday the finalized purchase of 508 Fifth Ave. S., which is currently vacant after Mayo moved its financial services department staff to the hospital's main campus earlier this year.

Catholic Charities intends to use the facility for the future Franciscan Community Resource Center, intended for local individuals experiencing or on the verge of homelessness.

"I'm really excited we were able to make this happen for Catholic Charities," says Eric Erickson, vice chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System. "This building has been highly underutilized and was not really serving the community."

The Franciscan Community Resource Center is anticipated to be open in late 2020 or early 2021, with minor remodeling beginning in July. Renovations and operating costs will be met through private donations, grants and Catholic Charities funds.