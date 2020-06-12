Catholic Charities to open Franciscan Community Resource Center in former Mayo building

A former Mayo Clinic Health System building will be home to a new daytime community center for homeless individuals after the sale of the structure to Catholic Charities.
Mayo Clinic Health System and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse announced Thursday the finalized purchase of 508 Fifth Ave. S., which is currently vacant after Mayo moved its financial services department staff to the hospital’s main campus earlier this year.
Catholic Charities intends to use the facility for the future Franciscan Community Resource Center, intended for local individuals experiencing or on the verge of homelessness.
“I’m really excited we were able to make this happen for Catholic Charities,” says Eric Erickson, vice chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System. “This building has been highly underutilized and was not really serving the community.”
The Franciscan Community Resource Center is anticipated to be open in late 2020 or early 2021, with minor remodeling beginning in July. Renovations and operating costs will be met through private donations, grants and Catholic Charities funds.
“We are grateful to have this opportunity,” says Roberto Partarrieu, executive director of Catholic Charities. “This building will be a larger, more centrally located facility that will make it easier for individuals to come in and receive assistance with charitable outreach, financial and housing education, and other basic human needs.”
Catholic Charities is working with area social services agencies to develop programming and offerings for the center, which will be open for daytime hours five days a week. Services will include on-site meetings with trained caseworkers to establish connections to resources, counseling, legal consultations, addiction treatment, housing referrals or job training.
Since the start of the local COVID-19 pandemic, Catholic Charities has secured permanent housing for 36 individuals, says Partarrieu, and through the Franciscan Community Center he anticipates building on that success, with face-to-face connections and on-the-spot resources allowing for individuals in need to build trust with staff.
“We are grateful that the efforts to end homelessness will continue through this new expanding collaborative model where hospitality and needed services can be offered to our community under one roof,” says Sister Karen Neuser of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration.
Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System, says of the Franciscan Community Resource Center announcement, “This is really a good day for La Crosse.”
He added, “We are very pleased that this building will be used to address a serious health and wellness need in our community and operated by a trusted organization that shares our Franciscan values.”
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
