Catholic Charities withdraws plan for 5th Avenue daytime community resource center

"We don't always feel as comfy here in small-town La Crosse," Lokken added, noting her family moved to the area from Chicago.

"It is not a debate about what Catholic Charities offers, it's about the fit," another neighbor said, echoing a similar sentiment behind supporting services for those in-need, but not housing it in the Washburn Neighborhood.

Nearly 30 residents submitted formal objections to the city against the project, and the neighborhood's alderman, Phil Ostrem — who said he only heard from one resident in support — and the Washburn Neighborhood Association also oppose the project.

"I know how much stress the Washburn Neighborhood is under," Ostrem said. "We need to find a solution for the homelessness, but we need to find a different one."

The community resource center would not have served as a permanent, overnight shelter, the charity said, but noted that due to its limited capacity during COVID-19 and with winter approaching, it would have planned to use it as a "last resort" for any overflow in need.

The charity noted that because of COVID-19, between Nov. 1-April 31, it would only have the capacity to house 15 individuals overnight at its downtown warming center — four blocks from the Fifth Avenue site — which usually can support up to 40 individuals.