Catholic Charities withdraws plan for 5th Avenue daytime community resource center

After hearing objections from neighbors at a city meeting Monday night, Catholic Charities withdrew its application to rezone a commercial building on Fifth Avenue that it had hoped to use as a community resource center.
"I think there's quite a bit of confusion, and there's a lot of misrepresentation and misunderstanding of what the property is going to be used for," said Roberto Partarrieu with the charity.
The group bought the building at 518 Fifth Avenue South, formerly owned by Mayo Clinic Health Systems, with the hopes of expanding some of its services to the community.
The facility would offer a place for individuals and families to rest during the day, and things like laundry, showers, the food pantry, clothing and financial education and assistance, and counseling.
But neighbors expressed their concern that the plan was impeding on plans to revitalize the neighborhood, many of them reporting being fearful and witnessing disturbances near their homes.
"We committed ourselves to the revitalization of this neighborhood," said Courtney Lokken, who said she never thought she'd find herself arguing against a facility such as this. "And I have to say that the climate in the last year, year-and-a-half have been really hard on my family."
"We don't always feel as comfy here in small-town La Crosse," Lokken added, noting her family moved to the area from Chicago.
"It is not a debate about what Catholic Charities offers, it's about the fit," another neighbor said, echoing a similar sentiment behind supporting services for those in-need, but not housing it in the Washburn Neighborhood.
Nearly 30 residents submitted formal objections to the city against the project, and the neighborhood's alderman, Phil Ostrem — who said he only heard from one resident in support — and the Washburn Neighborhood Association also oppose the project.
"I know how much stress the Washburn Neighborhood is under," Ostrem said. "We need to find a solution for the homelessness, but we need to find a different one."
The community resource center would not have served as a permanent, overnight shelter, the charity said, but noted that due to its limited capacity during COVID-19 and with winter approaching, it would have planned to use it as a "last resort" for any overflow in need.
The charity noted that because of COVID-19, between Nov. 1-April 31, it would only have the capacity to house 15 individuals overnight at its downtown warming center — four blocks from the Fifth Avenue site — which usually can support up to 40 individuals.
One La Crosse resident spoke to the officials Monday night about the help she received from Catholic Charities when she found herself homeless.
"Until I became one of them, I honestly had no idea how large that group was," Mary Richmond said.
Catholic Charities helped Richmond find an apartment and find the essentials she needed to succeed in the new home.
"Without it, someone who is homeless, like I was, might not be able to get the help they need to get out of homelessness," she said.
"We would basically be going back to 10 years ago," said Karen Becker with the charity. "There is simply no more room at the inn due to COVID. So how many Marys do we have to turn away?"
In a show of solidarity to the neighbors who expressed their opposition, the City Plan Commission voted to formally deny the request for rezoning, despite the withdrawal from the group.
The charity said it would go back to the drawing board and iron more details out and reach out to more neighbors to find out what's next for the building.
