Catholic community feeling divided and angry over aftermath of La Crosse priest video

"I have been noticing, especially in my time here in La Crosse," Edwards said, "the kind of, like, nostalgia that (the right) offers. It's really attractive to young people."

"And I wonder if it has something to do with maybe some hurt that they experienced from the scandal going on in the church," he said. "I think they might deal with that wound by maybe verging that way. And they might kind of feel like the mainstream church, so-to-say, doesn't have what they need."

So how do Catholics hope to mend this divisiveness? The voices erupting from the fallout of the Altman video believe there's a similar route of sticking it out.

Heilman's message to those at the rally last week was to not shy away in the face of this controversy, and instead have courage not to "flee" the church, inciting a chant of "we need more courage," among the crowd.

"And so my dear family," Heilman said, quoting a phrase Altman used in the video as the crowd laughs, noting he might "steal that" and "use it from now on."