Catholics respond to La Crosse priest denouncing Democrats in church

"Here's a memo to clueless baptized Catholics out there: You cannot be Catholic and be a Democrat. Period," Altman said in the video.

"Their party platform absolutely is against everything the Catholic church teaches. So just quit pretending that you're Catholic and vote Democrat. Repent of your support of that party and its platform, or face the fires of hell," he added.

In the video, Altman also called climate change a hoax, and called Planned Parenthood "the most racist organization on the face of this planet," saying it was founded to "wipe out Black babies," among other common right-wing messaging.

The Tribune could not reach Altman for comment.

"As we prepare ourselves to vote in November, we're called to form our consciences and participate for the common good," McKenzie continued in her statement.

"Just as we as FSPA are engaged in studying and understanding the issues — economic justice, migration and care for our common home, to name a few," McKenzie said, "we encourage all Catholics, everyone, to do the same."

