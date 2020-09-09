Catholics respond to La Crosse priest denouncing Democrats in church

In the aftermath of a video featuring a La Crosse Catholic priest denouncing Democrats, calling them "Godless" and imposters who will go to hell, members of the church are speaking out on the message and calling for civil discourse.
"Examine the issues. Examine your values. Examine your hearts," Sister Eileen McKenzie, president of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, said in a statement.
"We are called to faithful citizenship. It requires discernment, prayer and civil discourse. We invite everyone to move forward in spirit of hope — in goodness — and resist despair and cynicism," McKenzie said in the statement.
While the Franciscan Sisters group has responded to the video and many have taken to social media to respond, the Diocese of La Crosse said on Tuesday that it had no official statement on the video, and had not responded to further comment by the Tribune on Wednesday.
On Aug. 30, a far-right media outlet published a video featuring Father James Altman of the St. James the Less Catholic parish in La Crosse, who gave a nearly 10-minute speech denouncing all Democrats who consider themselves practicing Catholics.
"Here's a memo to clueless baptized Catholics out there: You cannot be Catholic and be a Democrat. Period," Altman said in the video.
"Their party platform absolutely is against everything the Catholic church teaches. So just quit pretending that you're Catholic and vote Democrat. Repent of your support of that party and its platform, or face the fires of hell," he added.
In the video, Altman also called climate change a hoax, and called Planned Parenthood "the most racist organization on the face of this planet," saying it was founded to "wipe out Black babies," among other common right-wing messaging.
The Tribune could not reach Altman for comment.
"As we prepare ourselves to vote in November, we're called to form our consciences and participate for the common good," McKenzie continued in her statement.
"Just as we as FSPA are engaged in studying and understanding the issues — economic justice, migration and care for our common home, to name a few," McKenzie said, "we encourage all Catholics, everyone, to do the same."
