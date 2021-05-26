Cattle truck overturns at I-90/Hwy. 61 split in Minnesota

A truck carrying cattle was reported to have overturned Wednesday afternoon near the I-90 and Hwy. 61 split after its driver went off a bridge.
According to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was subsequently transported to the hospital.
The sheriff’s office said that “several” cows had been killed as a result of the crash, while others had been displaced and were later rounded up.
The roadway was reported to be open to traffic again by mid-afternoon.