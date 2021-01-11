 Skip to main content
Cause of Sparta restaurant fire determined
Cause of Sparta restaurant fire determined

Restaurant fire

Great Wall Buffet in Sparta is closed after a fire started in the kitchen Tuesday.

 Steve Rundio

A Dec. 29 restaurant fire in Sparta has been ruled an accident.

Sparta Area Fire Protection District chief Mike Arnold said the blaze at Great Wall Buffet began when a fire started on the grill as restaurant workers were preparing to-go orders. He said workers attempted to extinguish the fire with water and later tried to smother it with clothing.

The first 911 call came from a tavern one block away when the fire was already through the roof.

Arnold said the building is insured. The restaurant remains closed but a voicemail message says it will reopen as soon as repairs are complete.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

