Causeway Caregivers answering phones and providing help

When Causeway Caregivers answered its first phone call, requesting a volunteer for help with grocery shopping, people were flocking to the theatres to see “Top Gun” and Ronald Reagan was the president of the United States. The year was 1986.

Fast forward 36 years, and Causeway still answers the phone at 608-775-9999 to fulfill its mission of “Connecting Caring Volunteers to People in Need.” Causeway serves elderly and disabled adults in La Crosse County with volunteer services that support people who want to remain in their homes and active in our community for as long as possible.

Causeway services have been provided without cost or financial criteria since its beginning. Causeway is funded through donor response to appeals, its supporting congregations, grants and suggested donations within its outreach programs.

OASIS Respite Program offers caregivers of a loved one in the early to middle stages of dementia, Alzheimer’s or brain related impairment an opportunity for respite every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This outreach program of Causeway features activities for socialization, a nutritious homemade meal and engaging activities designed to appeal to a variety of interests. Being affordable is foremost to being inclusive so OASIS suggests a donation of $10 per attendance.

Before the After is an outreach program that brings end of life planning packets, presentations and a facilitator to anyone, of any age, to start planning or enhance decisions they have in place. These sessions are offered online and in person for individuals, churches, groups and businesses. Causeway works with a network of community professionals to provide assistance for Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa residents.

If you have been looking to join and support a local nonprofit that makes a difference in this community, please consider making a gift to Causeway.

Our mission of providing services without charge is vital. Causeway understands that someone, regardless of their income, may need a friendly visit, transportation to an appointment or help navigating a super store for groceries.

Donations are accepted at causewaycaregivers.org or by mail at Causeway Caregivers, 4141 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, WI 5460.